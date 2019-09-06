Insider Buying: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Purchases 139,120 Shares of Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director David Kanen purchased 139,120 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at $249,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, David Kanen purchased 200 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, David Kanen purchased 333,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,230. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

