Insider Buying: St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) Insider Buys A$19,380.00 in Stock

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.23 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,380.00 ($13,744.68).

Timothy Netscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Timothy Netscher purchased 7,553 shares of St Barbara stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. St Barbara Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$2.48 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.15 ($3.65).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. St Barbara’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

