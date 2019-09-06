Insider Buying: Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Insider Acquires 28,843 Shares of Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) insider Bruce Soden bought 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$67.08 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of A$1,934,759.60 ($1,372,169.93).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$66.92. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1 year low of A$51.89 ($36.80) and a 1 year high of A$74.12 ($52.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

