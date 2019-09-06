Insider Buying: Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Insider Acquires 28,843 Shares of Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) insider Bruce Soden bought 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$67.08 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of A$1,934,759.60 ($1,372,169.93).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$66.92. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.10. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1 year low of A$51.89 ($36.80) and a 1 year high of A$74.12 ($52.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13.
About Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs
