Insider Buying: Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Director Acquires 10,177 Shares of Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Director Colin Md Broom acquired 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $20,659.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colin Md Broom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Colin Md Broom sold 10,177 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $21,066.39.

NBRV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 1,119,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

