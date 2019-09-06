Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Louis Zinterhofer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 1,134,630 shares of Liberty Latin America stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,844,678.70.

On Thursday, August 29th, Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 81,407 shares of Liberty Latin America stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,140.14.

Shares of LILA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 6,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,532. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

LILA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 480.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

