Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $19,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $173,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 761,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.