Insider Buying: American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Ulrich Trogele acquired 200 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560.00.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 72,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,380. The company has a market cap of $441.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Vanguard Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

