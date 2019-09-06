Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Loren L. Mcfarland Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Loren L. Mcfarland acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 215,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,679. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 235.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Inogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 16.4% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

