Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Loren L. Mcfarland Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Loren L. Mcfarland acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 215,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,679. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
