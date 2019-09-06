Innova (INN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $33,011.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.