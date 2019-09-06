InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $26.67, 61,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,043,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

