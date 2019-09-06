Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Up 5.7%

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.94 and last traded at $78.94, 362,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 318,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ingevity by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,129,000 after purchasing an additional 767,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

