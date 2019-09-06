Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.53. 59,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,495. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

