Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 16 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $670.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,843.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,025 shares of company stock worth $1,483,999 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

TPL traded down $23.25 on Friday, hitting $683.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,894. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.05 and its 200-day moving average is $764.13.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 104.77% and a net margin of 123.70%. The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

