ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

