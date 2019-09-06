Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 1,220 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total value of $46,039.96.

Illumina stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 813,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,456. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.