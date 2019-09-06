Hydrogen (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, Token Store and IDAX. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00214012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.01255910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, Token Store, Bittrex, CoinEx and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

