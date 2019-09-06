Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on H. CSFB raised shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.75.

TSE:H traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.56. 422,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of -76.75. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$18.95 and a twelve month high of C$24.95.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

