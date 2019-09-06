Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Trading Up 5.5%

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 403,343 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 286,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson by 45.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 880,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hudson by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 831,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudson by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 246,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

