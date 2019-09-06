HSBC Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.14 ($38.54).

Shares of ETR:DUE traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching €24.28 ($28.23). 235,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.95. Duerr has a 52-week low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

