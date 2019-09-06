Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hostess Brands stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

