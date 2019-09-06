HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 price objective on shares of HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. HNI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. HNI has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). HNI had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HNI by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 219,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

