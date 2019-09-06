Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMX. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.67.

HIMX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 6,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $375.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.06. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $267,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 87.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

