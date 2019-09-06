Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Insider Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 480,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 842.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 144,570 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

