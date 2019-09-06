Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

