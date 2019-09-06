Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.93. Hertz Global shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 2,471,871 shares trading hands.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

