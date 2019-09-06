Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Hershey by 100.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 336.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 13.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

In related news, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,044 shares of company stock worth $13,120,349 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,608. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.