Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.30 ($108.48).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is €89.61 and its 200 day moving average is €88.03. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.