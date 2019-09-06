Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,500.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,007.50.

HME stock traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.12. 75,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hemisphere Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.05.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

