Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.78, approximately 1,043,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,086,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

