Head-To-Head Review: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NYSE:HGSH)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. CAHS China HGS Real Estate does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.61 $47.71 million $1.71 18.60 CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.54 $5.24 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 34.95% 8.38% 4.21% CAHS China HGS Real Estate -1.01% -0.25% -0.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Realty beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.