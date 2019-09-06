Head to Head Comparison: Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) & Micron Technology (OTCMKTS:MU)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 21.76 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $30.39 billion 1.78 $14.14 billion $11.82 4.14

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Risk and Volatility

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power -2,084.45% N/A -1,847.13% Micron Technology 37.35% 30.94% 23.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanoflex Power and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Technology 3 10 19 0 2.50

Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $48.69, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Nanoflex Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

