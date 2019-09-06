Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 228 ($2.98) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 211.14 ($2.76).

Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 274.60 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

