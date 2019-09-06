Happycoin (HPC) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $754,391.00 and approximately $811.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00755258 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 21,459,653 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.