Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4,028.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,956,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 749,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 145.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 434,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7,867.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 418,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,929. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

