Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) CFO Quentin R. Hicks Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 5,282,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,269. The firm has a market cap of $448.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $11.94.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 160,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 102.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 1,203,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 382,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 147.0% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 178,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

