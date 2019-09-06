Guggenheim Analysts Give Kroger (NYSE:KR) a $26.00 Price Target

Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kroger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.72.

Kroger stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 11,326,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,076. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

