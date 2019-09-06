Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Purchases 54,525 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares during the quarter. United States Brent Oil Fund accounts for 0.4% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of BNO stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,140. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

