GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $3,231,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.24. 7,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

