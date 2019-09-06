GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 116.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.78. 8,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.95.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.