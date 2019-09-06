GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $278,000 Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $20,277,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14,278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 187,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,237,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $169,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HMN. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 169.12%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.