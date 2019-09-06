GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 21,200 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after buying an additional 14,632,374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 570,016 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 350,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $13,550,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,405,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,750. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

IMMU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 9,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

