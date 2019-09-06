GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Samuel Pike Hall Sells 704 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Pike Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80.

NYSE GRUB remained flat at $$60.40 during trading on Friday. 2,902,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GrubHub by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

