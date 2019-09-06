Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains Partners (GPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.