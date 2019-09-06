GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised GMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on GMS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.18. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,179.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 419.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

