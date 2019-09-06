GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $698,878.00 and approximately $6,105.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,575.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.01645896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.70 or 0.02768671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00617326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00720814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00066075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00424710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008838 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,358,350 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

