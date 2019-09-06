Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) Insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Acquires 27,937 Shares

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe acquired 27,937 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$28,914.80 ($20,506.95).
Global Value Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.93 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of A$1.12 ($0.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.01.
Global Value Fund Company Profile
