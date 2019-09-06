Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 169,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 712,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

ENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,250 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 282,368 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

