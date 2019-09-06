Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.17. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Jayhawk Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $94,246,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

