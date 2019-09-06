Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $9.07 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and Coinnest. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00213454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01274757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00084565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016620 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Allbit, Bancor Network, Upbit, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinnest, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, Kryptono, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

