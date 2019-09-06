Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.57. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Geron by 64.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Geron by 482.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Geron by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.